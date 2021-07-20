SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SCRF) Announces GBX 1.31 Dividend

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SCRF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SCRF stock traded up GBX 6.25 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 83 ($1.08). The stock had a trading volume of 23,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,564. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.02. SME Credit Realisation Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 84.77 ($1.11).

Get SME Credit Realisation Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Burwood bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £6,900 ($9,014.89).

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SME Credit Realisation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SME Credit Realisation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.