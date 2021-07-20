SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Short Interest Down 33.8% in June

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 9,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. upped their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Get SLM alerts:

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong acquired 1,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SLM by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 230,048 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in SLM by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,488 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $2,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SLM by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 169,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 65,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. SLM has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. The business had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.