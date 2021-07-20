Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

SKLZ stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. 396,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,198,228. Skillz has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.46 and a beta of -0.05.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter valued at $114,473,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter valued at $82,219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth $64,454,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $57,763,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 41.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,973,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,571,000 after purchasing an additional 582,827 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

