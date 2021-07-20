Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing has decreased its dividend by 11.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Simpson Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Shares of SSD opened at $108.58 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $119.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.79.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

