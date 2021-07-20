Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share.
NASDAQ SBNY opened at $227.75 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $263.99. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.76.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.
Signature Bank Company Profile
Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.
