Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $227.75 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $263.99. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.76.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.44.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.