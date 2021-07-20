Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 27.55%.

Shares of BSRR opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $370.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.