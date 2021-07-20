Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $370.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.27. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

