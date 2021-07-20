Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SMEGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEGF opened at $26.50 on Monday. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.66.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

