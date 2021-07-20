Short Interest in Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Rises By 42.3%

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ZLDAF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04. Zelira Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

About Zelira Therapeutics

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. It offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Pennsylvania and licenses in Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.

