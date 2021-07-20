Short Interest in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Increases By 27.9%

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 202,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $704,104.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $691,848.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,774 over the last 90 days. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unifi during the first quarter worth approximately $5,425,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Unifi by 38.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 176,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unifi by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,389,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,845,000 after purchasing an additional 138,469 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Unifi by 264.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 104,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unifi by 163.1% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 92,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Unifi stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.89. 4,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,351. The company has a market cap of $441.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.33 and a beta of 0.83. Unifi has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.80 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Unifi will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

