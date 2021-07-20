Short Interest in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Drops By 46.0%

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 412,200 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the June 15th total of 763,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,781. The company has a market cap of $533.60 million, a P/E ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth $167,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital increased their target price on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

