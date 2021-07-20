Short Interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Increases By 38.4%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the June 15th total of 903,500 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 457,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

TNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. QVT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 147,529 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 278,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 81,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

TNK opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.47. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

