Short Interest in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Grows By 42.5%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the June 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,710,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,627,000 after buying an additional 2,324,850 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,437,000 after buying an additional 1,374,600 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,080,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,002,000 after buying an additional 112,989 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,016,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,942,000 after buying an additional 110,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 942.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,621,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after buying an additional 1,465,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSI traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,189. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.51.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

