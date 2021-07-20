Short Interest in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expands By 19.9%

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $115.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $83.51 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,690 shares of company stock worth $6,642,609. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

