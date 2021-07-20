Short Interest in ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Increases By 31.3%

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

OTCMKTS ROHCY traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 646. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.99. ROHM has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.55.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $907.93 million for the quarter. ROHM had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 10.27%.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

