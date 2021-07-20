Short Interest in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Declines By 44.3%

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the June 15th total of 26,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Optical Cable worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

OCC traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. 30,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Optical Cable has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

Separately, TheStreet raised Optical Cable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

