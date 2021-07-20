Short Interest in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Grows By 29.3%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 827,400 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 821,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,232. The company has a market cap of $25.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.69. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.64.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.02% and a negative net margin of 111.43%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 76,874 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a medical device company, develops products for the eye care markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx Clinical Reset, a gentle and soothing facial spray; and NeutroPhase and PhaseOne for the wound care market.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.