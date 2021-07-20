Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Increases By 25.5%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS:NINOY traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $8.74. 83,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.62. Nikon has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Nikon had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nikon will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

