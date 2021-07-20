Short Interest in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Declines By 31.3%

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 325,700 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 474,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after buying an additional 57,557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newtek Business Services by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in Newtek Business Services by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 93,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Newtek Business Services by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,015,000. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newtek Business Services stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.42. 117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,241. Newtek Business Services has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 63.91%. The company had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEWT. Compass Point downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

