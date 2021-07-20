Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Drops By 30.6%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the June 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $5.21 target price on shares of Naturgy Energy Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.14. 7,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,572. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

