Short Interest in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Declines By 43.2%

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the June 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MV Oil Trust stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,451. MV Oil Trust has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.33.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 83,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

