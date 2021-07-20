Short Interest in Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Increases By 28.6%

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifestyle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Lifestyle International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LFSYY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. 220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391. Lifestyle International has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.