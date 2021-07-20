Short Interest in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Decreases By 47.1%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.63. 26,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,583. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

