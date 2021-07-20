Short Interest in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Grows By 40.8%

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 838,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Lazydays news, VP Ronald Fleming sold 3,900 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 4,900 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,945 shares in the company, valued at $931,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,161. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZY. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter worth $12,746,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 58,695.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Lazydays in the first quarter valued at $1,070,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 23,584.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Lazydays in the first quarter valued at $591,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LAZY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 106,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lazydays has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

