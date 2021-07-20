Short Interest in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Expands By 41.0%

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,200 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the June 15th total of 200,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Scott A. Reed purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,932.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSEA. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,516,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,353,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,549,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,249,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,397,000. Institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSEA opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63. Landsea Homes has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $11.15.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $160.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

