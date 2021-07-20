Short Interest in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Increases By 33.2%

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 371,100 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 278,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

PDT traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 251,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,903. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.