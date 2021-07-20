Short Interest in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Rises By 42.9%

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 292,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 26.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $16.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.