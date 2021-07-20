Short Interest in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Expands By 19.4%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 53,298 shares during the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.10. 27,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.58. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

