Short Interest in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Declines By 40.8%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,300 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 515,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,795,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,885,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,734,000 after buying an additional 6,165,982 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,430,000 after buying an additional 5,592,095 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,955,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,430,000 after buying an additional 2,183,407 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,377,000 after buying an additional 1,599,592 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 912.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,278,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,736,000 after buying an additional 3,855,785 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. 57,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,567,753. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $20.46.

