Short Interest in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Declines By 31.3%

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

HALL traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 142,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $107.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.95 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

