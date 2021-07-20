Short Interest in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Drops By 29.1%

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 137,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 29,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,240. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $408.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 24.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNTY shares. Raymond James started coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

