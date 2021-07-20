Short Interest in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Drops By 29.1%

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 137,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 29,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,240. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $408.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 24.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNTY shares. Raymond James started coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
