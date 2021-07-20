Short Interest in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Grows By 19.9%

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 975,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,323,000 after purchasing an additional 211,361 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 41,562 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCFS stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.89. The stock had a trading volume of 272,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.05.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCFS. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

