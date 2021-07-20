Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Declines By 40.8%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.84. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $93.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.3609 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

