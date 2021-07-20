Short Interest in ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Decreases By 56.8%

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the June 15th total of 314,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,358.0 days.

Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ESR Cayman in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ESRCF remained flat at $$3.25 during trading hours on Monday. ESR Cayman has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

