Short Interest in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Drops By 29.3%

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,400 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 378,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $67.07 on Tuesday. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $84.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

