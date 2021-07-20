Short Interest in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Decreases By 31.4%

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 28,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE:DVD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,142. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.79. Dover Motorsports has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $2.66.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Dover Motorsports’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVD. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dover Motorsports by 37.0% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 701,749 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,194,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 101,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dover Motorsports by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dover Motorsports in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

