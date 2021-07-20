Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Grows By 30.4%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 385,400 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 295,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 505,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,727,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNSP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. 202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,849. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.91. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

