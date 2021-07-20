Short Interest in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Increases By 34.0%

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cinedigm by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,708 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cinedigm by 1,026.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cinedigm by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 468,153 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cinedigm by 2,703.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 550,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 530,819 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter worth about $721,000. 6.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIDM opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

