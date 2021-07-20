Short Interest in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Increases By 24.6%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 46.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 7th.
Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,512.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
About Cardiff Oncology
Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.
