Short Interest in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Increases By 24.6%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 46.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

CRDF traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 23,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,964. The company has a market cap of $216.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.57. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,512.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.