Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Drops By 29.6%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BMRRY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,576. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

BMRRY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.