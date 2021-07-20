Short Interest in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Declines By 40.5%

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the June 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:BTT traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 79,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,815. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

