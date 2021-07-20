Short Interest in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Expands By 36.2%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,100,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 38,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 18.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

BNGO opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 51.22 and a current ratio of 51.65. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 384.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $76,651,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 11,332.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,576 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,468,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,909,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 731,572 shares during the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.