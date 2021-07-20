Short Interest in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) Declines By 42.9%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVCO opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.05. Avalon GloboCare has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.16.
Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Avalon GloboCare had a negative net margin of 858.86% and a negative return on equity of 249.88%.
About Avalon GloboCare
Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services.
