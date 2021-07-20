Short Interest in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expands By 27.2%

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.07.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total value of $1,910,172.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,635. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

