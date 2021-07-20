Short Interest in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTRU) Drops By 29.3%

Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTRU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Aqua America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Aqua America stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $59.35. 4,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,151. Aqua America has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $63.22.

