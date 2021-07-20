Short Interest in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Declines By 46.1%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,668,700 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the June 15th total of 3,094,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANCUF. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of ANCUF opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.55.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.