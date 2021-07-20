Short Interest in Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Increases By 33.0%

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,990,400 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the June 15th total of 9,013,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACDVF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Air Canada from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Air Canada stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.54.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 308.33% and a negative net margin of 171.34%. The company had revenue of $575.68 million during the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

