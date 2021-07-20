Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €179.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €194.91 ($229.30).

SAE stock opened at €128.30 ($150.94) on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of €152.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

