Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €179.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €194.91 ($229.30).

SAE stock opened at €128.30 ($150.94) on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of €152.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

