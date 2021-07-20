Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,400 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the June 15th total of 566,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHG stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,807. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.88. Shinhan Financial Group has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $39.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 18.20%. Analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

