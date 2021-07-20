Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the June 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 84,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,794. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.14. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

